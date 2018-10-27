Brokerages Expect Uniqure NV (QURE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will report sales of $3.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Uniqure reported sales of $2.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year sales of $15.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $29.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.92 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $25.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 72.12% and a negative net margin of 677.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,553,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,402,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Uniqure by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 538,031 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Uniqure by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,694,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,659,000 after acquiring an additional 526,283 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Uniqure by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,091,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173,281 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QURE stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $25.83. 238,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,907. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The company has a market cap of $993.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.26.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

