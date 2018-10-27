Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $711.69 Million

Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post $711.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $708.88 million and the highest is $713.20 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $686.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HA shares. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.85. 953,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

