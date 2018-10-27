Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 88.05%. The business had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities set a $44.00 target price on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,615 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $293,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 126.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 322,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. 687,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,651. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

