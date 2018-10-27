Brokerages Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (TGS) to Announce ($0.39) EPS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Santander upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.64. 328,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,484. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.22. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $295.38 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 70.24% and a net margin of 23.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

