Brokerages Anticipate SCANA Co. (SCG) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCANA’s earnings. SCANA posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCANA will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SCANA.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. SCANA had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SCANA in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SCANA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

NYSE:SCG opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.22. SCANA has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SCANA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,493,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,241,000 after acquiring an additional 442,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SCANA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SCANA by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,784 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SCANA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SCANA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,236,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

