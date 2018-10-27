Brokerages Anticipate Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.49 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) will announce sales of $98.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.50 million to $112.17 million. Emerge Energy Services posted sales of $103.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services will report full-year sales of $411.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $450.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $437.46 million, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $601.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerge Energy Services.

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $4.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,377.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMES. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Emerge Energy Services by 88.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerge Energy Services stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.31. 1,127,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,600. Emerge Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.98.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerge Energy Services (EMES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.