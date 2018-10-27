Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.20. 88,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,990. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $416.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.25.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $41,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

