British American Tobacco (BTI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 22.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 114,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 30.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $587,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

