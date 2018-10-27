BorgWarner (BWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. BorgWarner updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.35-4.40 EPS and its Q4 2018 guidance to $1.07-1.12 EPS.

BorgWarner stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas J. Mcgill sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $145,233.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $211,185.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.