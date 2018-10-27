BorgWarner (BWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. BorgWarner updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.35-4.40 EPS and its Q4 2018 guidance to $1.07-1.12 EPS.
BorgWarner stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In related news, VP Thomas J. Mcgill sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $145,233.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $211,185.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.
