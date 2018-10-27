Boise Cascade (BCC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.80

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 5319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 9,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $442,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 13,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $598,653.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,735.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,444. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.