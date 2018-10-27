BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Goldcorp (G) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.94.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of G traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.58. 6,814,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,767. Goldcorp has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$19.32.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 28.37%.

In other Goldcorp news, insider Patrick James Merrin sold 23,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.29, for a total value of C$318,521.43.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.