Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) will report sales of $322.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blue Bird’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.10 million. Blue Bird reported sales of $312.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Bird will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blue Bird.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Blue Bird had a net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $314.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.90 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLBD. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Blue Bird stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. 140,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,155. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $507.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 27,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $636,939.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,410.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 969,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $27,155,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,005,750 shares of company stock valued at $27,976,317. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 490.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

