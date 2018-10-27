Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (BMY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.21 on November 29th

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BMY opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Friday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.