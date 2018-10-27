BlazerCoin (BLAZR) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

BlazerCoin (CURRENCY:BLAZR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One BlazerCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. BlazerCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of BlazerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlazerCoin has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00805179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011012 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019821 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003565 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001210 BTC.

BlazerCoin Profile

BLAZR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2017. The official website for BlazerCoin is blazercoin.cf

Buying and Selling BlazerCoin

BlazerCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlazerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlazerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

