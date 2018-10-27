BitcoinX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $99,623.00 (BCX)

BitcoinX (CURRENCY:BCX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. BitcoinX has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $99,623.00 worth of BitcoinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinX coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, cfinex, OKEx and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, BitcoinX has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.01969803 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000077 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinX Coin Profile

BitcoinX (CRYPTO:BCX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. BitcoinX’s total supply is 167,361,683,927 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinX is /r/BCXofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinX is bcx.org . BitcoinX’s official Twitter account is @bcx_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinX

BitcoinX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg, Gate.io, cfinex and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

