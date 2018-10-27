Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading Up 12% This Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00071420 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $534,396.00 and approximately $2,498.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00025438 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005555 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00048238 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 115,583 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

