Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 193.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $300.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.75. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $335.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.78.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

