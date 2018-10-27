BidaskClub Downgrades DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 842.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 119,119 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 136,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,707,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,942,000 after acquiring an additional 247,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,022,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 169,765 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

