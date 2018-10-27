BidaskClub Downgrades DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.98.
About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.
