BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) Declares Dividend of $0.30

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) announced a dividend on Friday, October 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd.

BG Staffing has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGSF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 68,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,539. BG Staffing has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In other BG Staffing news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $44,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $392,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,406 shares of company stock worth $5,853,197 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BG Staffing stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of BG Staffing worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

