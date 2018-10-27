Bevo Agro (BVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.24

Shares of Bevo Agro Inc (CVE:BVO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.24 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 483346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Bevo Agro Company Profile (CVE:BVO)

Bevo Agro Inc provides propagated plants in North America. It provides greenhouse crop seedlings for pepper, tomato, cucumber, and others; field crop seedlings for lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, herbs, etc.; and bedding crop plants, such as geraniums, pelargoniums, nonstop begonias, impatiens, marigolds, petunias, and other annuals, as well as baskets, belgian mums, and poinsettias.

