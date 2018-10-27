BestChain (BEST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

BestChain (CURRENCY:BEST) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One BestChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. BestChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BestChain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BestChain alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00349189 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018643 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001258 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001356 BTC.

About BestChain

BestChain (BEST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2017. BestChain’s total supply is 20,147,876 coins. BestChain’s official website is bestchain.hol.es . BestChain’s official Twitter account is @BBlockchain

BestChain Coin Trading

BestChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.