Benchmark Cuts New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Price Target to $80.00

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.20.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. 3,701,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.68 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

