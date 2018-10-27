Barrick Gold (ABX) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE:ABX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,603,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,806,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.8% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 48,397,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,410 shares during the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 78.2% in the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 18,297,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,578 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 22.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,831,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 144.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,729,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 138.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,285,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,976 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.