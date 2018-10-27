Barclays Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMD. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.80.

AMD stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $2,198,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $1,218,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 643,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,547,116.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,802,900 shares of company stock valued at $486,187,496. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 87,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

