Barclays Trims Waters (WAT) Target Price to $190.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waters from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Waters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.86.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $182.69 on Wednesday. Waters has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $762,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 124.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Waters by 38.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Waters by 8.7% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 281,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Waters by 12.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

