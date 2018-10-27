Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) Director Buys $21,000.00 in Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Lydia K. Langley acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $321,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $65.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 13.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.89% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.