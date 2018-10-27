Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Position in WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD (DGRW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD (NASDAQ:DGRW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 145,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 910,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 342,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD by 414.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 215,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRW opened at $40.60 on Friday. WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd.

