Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) CFO James A. Sundquist Buys 10,000 Shares

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,318.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BOCH opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38.
Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 55.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.
About Bank of Commerce
Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
