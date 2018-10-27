Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) CFO James A. Sundquist Buys 10,000 Shares

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,318.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 55.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

