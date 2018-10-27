Baidu Inc (BIDU) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,835,000 after purchasing an additional 74,585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6,361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,277,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Point Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,017,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.64.

Baidu stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $182.60 and a 12-month high of $284.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

