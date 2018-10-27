B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 93,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.