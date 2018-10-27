Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.64

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 312248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $149,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $397,845.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,044.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,682 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 113.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 120.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.