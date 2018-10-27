Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.
Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,367. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $472,466.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,701.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,538,316.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,682. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 402.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 81,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 539,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.9% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 790,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after buying an additional 266,444 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,860,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,724,000 after buying an additional 1,390,710 shares during the period.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles.
See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.