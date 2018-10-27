Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,367. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 22.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $472,466.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,701.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,538,316.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,682. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 402.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 81,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 539,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.9% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 790,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after buying an additional 266,444 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,860,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,724,000 after buying an additional 1,390,710 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles.

