Avnet (AVT) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Avnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avnet in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

NYSE AVT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $721,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 42.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,987,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 885,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,897,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 254,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avnet by 12.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after acquiring an additional 166,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Avnet by 2,515.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 163,909 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Avnet by 142.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 92,096 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

