Autoliv (ALV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Of late, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Autoliv's quarterly earnings has been going down. New tariffs, rise in commodity prices and recent product launches might hurt the company’s profit margin. Further, new emission standards and emissions-testing procedure in Europe are expected to hamper vehicle sales in Europe and to some extent for North America as well. Moreover, it faces stiff competition from stronger peers in the industry. Also, in the last three months, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, strong sales growth in China, India, ASEAN and South America will help the company drive its financials. Autoliv also follows acquisitions and joint ventures to expand its business and widen its product offering.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Autoliv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Autoliv and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Autoliv from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.48.

NYSE:ALV opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,812,993.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,958,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $423,729,000 after acquiring an additional 186,407 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,312,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

