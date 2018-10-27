Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Gap Down to $130.01

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $134.48, but opened at $130.01. Autodesk shares last traded at $124.71, with a volume of 3263505 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.74.

Get Autodesk alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.94, a PEG ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 53.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.