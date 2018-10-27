Aurizon Holdings Ltd (AZJ) Insider A$175,877.68 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) insider Andrew Harding 42,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of AZJ stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$4.07 ($2.89). 4,674,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820,000. Aurizon Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of A$4.25 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of A$5.74 ($4.07).

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

