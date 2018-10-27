Aurania Resources Ltd (ARU) Insider Sells C$15,390.00 in Stock

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) insider Donna Ruth Mclean sold 5,700 shares of Aurania Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total transaction of C$15,390.00.

Donna Ruth Mclean also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, October 24th, Donna Ruth Mclean acquired 600 shares of Aurania Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,560.00.

ARU opened at C$2.35 on Friday. Aurania Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$7.57.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.