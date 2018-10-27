Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) will post sales of $18.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Attunity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.05 million and the lowest is $18.80 million. Attunity posted sales of $16.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Attunity will report full-year sales of $79.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $79.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $93.85 million, with estimates ranging from $92.40 million to $95.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Attunity.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Attunity had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATTU. BidaskClub lowered Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Attunity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Attunity from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Attunity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Attunity during the second quarter worth $531,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Attunity during the second quarter worth $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Attunity during the second quarter worth $151,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Attunity during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Attunity during the second quarter worth $3,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

ATTU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 128,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,590. The stock has a market cap of $325.08 million, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 1.79. Attunity has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

