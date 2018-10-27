Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Atmos Energy reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on Atmos Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

In other Atmos Energy news, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,256,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,407.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,978,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,565,000 after purchasing an additional 661,567 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,918,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 211,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,162,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 577.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 176,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 150,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $93.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.09.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

