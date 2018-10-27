Athersys (ATHX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of ATHX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.94. 520,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,852. The company has a market capitalization of $264.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -0.61. Athersys has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. Athersys had a negative net margin of 106.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 14,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $28,984.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 28,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $58,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 590,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,088 shares of company stock worth $149,487 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 361,835 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 80,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

