Astec Industries (ASTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Astec Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Astec Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.03. Astec Industries has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $256.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.80 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

