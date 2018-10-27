Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $1,124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,840.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $112,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,679 shares in the company, valued at $648,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,050,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 209.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 173,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 152.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 94,716 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 226.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2,916.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Further Reading: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.