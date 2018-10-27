Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.40.
ABG opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $1,124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,840.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $112,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,679 shares in the company, valued at $648,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,050,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 209.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 173,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 152.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 94,716 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 226.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2,916.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares during the period.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.
Further Reading: Bond
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.