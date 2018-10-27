Argus Lowers General Dynamics (GD) Price Target to $200.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target reduced by Argus from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.86. 2,877,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,256. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $167.27 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,914,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

