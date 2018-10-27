Ares Capital (ARCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Investment income growth is expected to continue, driven by the acquisition of American Capital, rise in demand for customized financing and improving economy. While mounting expenses and high debt levels are major concerns, its robust liquidity position and regulatory changes keep us optimistic.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.28.

Ares Capital stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ares Capital had a net margin of 69.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 112.23%.

In related news, Director Eric B. Siegel bought 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $633,699. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,590 shares of company stock worth $288,055. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 51.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 979.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,061,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,436 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 19.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,585,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 253,059 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,310,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

