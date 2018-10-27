AP Eagers Ltd (APE) Insider Nicholas Politis Purchases 12,000 Shares

AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.63 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,608.00 ($64,970.21).

Shares of AP Eagers stock traded down A$0.10 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$7.55 ($5.35). 560,348 shares of the stock were exchanged.

AP Eagers Company Profile

A.P. Eagers Limited owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. It sells new and used motor vehicles; distributes and sells parts, accessories, and car care products; provides vehicle brokerage, maintenance, and repair services; offers extended warranties; facilitates finance and leasing of motor vehicles; vehicle protection and other aftermarket products; and owns property and investments.

