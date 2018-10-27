Antero Resources (AR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 3,261,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,253,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 134.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $989.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $46,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

