Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Raises Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) announced a dividend on Friday, October 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous dividend of $0.97.

Andeavor Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 151.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Andeavor Logistics to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.0%.

Shares of ANDX stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. 1,220,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,943. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Andeavor Logistics has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.61 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 39,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,234.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,599.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 56,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.79 per share, with a total value of $2,766,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,125.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 182,017 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANDX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

