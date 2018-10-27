Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.38

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.38 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 784220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.61 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 18,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.70 per share, for a total transaction of $889,067.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 48,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $2,390,159.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,052,329.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 182,017 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,283 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

