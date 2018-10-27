Analyzing Cintas (CTAS) and Naked Brand Group (NAKD)

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) and Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cintas and Naked Brand Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas 1 6 5 1 2.46 Naked Brand Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cintas currently has a consensus target price of $194.09, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Cintas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cintas is more favorable than Naked Brand Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Cintas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Cintas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cintas and Naked Brand Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas 12.72% 24.13% 10.12% Naked Brand Group -83.99% -65.59% -54.62%

Volatility & Risk

Cintas has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naked Brand Group has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cintas and Naked Brand Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas $6.48 billion 2.83 $842.58 million $5.94 28.87 Naked Brand Group $2.85 million 11.68 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than Naked Brand Group.

Dividends

Cintas pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Naked Brand Group does not pay a dividend. Cintas pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cintas has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Summary

Cintas beats Naked Brand Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport. It operates through approximately 6,000 retail stores and 61 company-owned Bendon retail and outlet stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as e-commerce sites. The company is based in Alexandria, Australia.

