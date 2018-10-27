Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 27th (NABZY, NBTB, NCOM, NEWM, NGHC, NJDCY, ODT, PHI, REXR, RGS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 27th:

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “National Commerce Corporation is a bank holding company. It offers services which include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial real estate term loans, residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, home equity lines of credit secured by residential property; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, factoring, invoicing, collection, accounts receivable management services to transportation companies, automotive parts and service providers. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Huntsville, Auburn-Opelika, Baldwin County and Vero Beach, Florida. National Commerce Corporation is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Media Investment Group, Inc. is an online advertising and digital marketing company. The company’s core products include daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; locally focused Websites; mobile sites and yellow page directories. Its print and online products provide local market news and information that covers various topics, such as local news and politics, community and regional events, youth sports, opinion and editorial pages, and local schools. It also invests in diversified portfolio of local media assets. New Media Investment Group Inc. is based in New York. “

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

